Our Common Nature

Ana’s Thanks, Plus the Hunt for a Long-Lost Musical Masterpiece

Episode Summary

Host Ana González is back for a quick hello and to share an episode from The Broadside Show from our friends at WUNC. This episode, hosted by Anisa Khalifa, is about the final years of the life of composer and pianist Mary Lou Williams, a giant in the jazz world. The final chapter of her life—spent teaching at Duke University—was shrouded in mystery. Until now.

Episode Notes

Host Ana González is back to thank you all for sharing your amazing photos from our Common Nature! She is also sharing an episode from The Broadside Show from our friends at WUNC about the hunt for a long-lost musical masterpiece. Perhaps more than any other art form, the 20th century was shaped by jazz. And piano player and composer Mary Lou Williams was there at nearly every turn. In recent years, historians have documented and dissected her career and its big impact on American music. But the final chapter of her life—spent teaching at Duke University—was shrouded in mystery. Until now.

Link to original episode here (WUNC)

Transcript here